McCARTHY, Joseph T. "Tim"

August 7, 2018, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Jean M. (nee Weber) McCarthy; dearest father of Dr. Mary (David Gardam) McCarthy PhD, Kathy Clayton, Barbara (Jeffrey Hintz) McCarthy, Eileen McCarthy, Peggy (Peter) Christensen, Timothy (Susan Neumeister) McCarthy and Paul (Sandra VanDyke) McCarthy; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother of the late Charles R. McCarthy, Jr.; also survived by two nephews. Joseph donated his body to The University of Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. He volunteered at Christ the King Church and Habitat for Humanity for many years. A Memorial Mass will be held from Christ the King Church on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at 11 AM. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com. Arrangements by the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.