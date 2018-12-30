Man arrested after video shows him stealing TV from Niagara Falls mission

A resident of the Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission was arrested Friday morning after review of surveillance videotape reportedly showed him stealing a television set from the mission's rec room, Niagara Falls Police reported.

Police responded to the Portage Road facility around 6 a.m. after a fourth-floor tenant discovered the television set missing. A review of surveillance videos showed a resident removing the set around 6:07 a.m. and taking the elevator down before exiting the building via a side door, which set off an alarm. Police charged Timothy E. Heinrich, 44, who listed an address on 29th Street, with petit larceny.