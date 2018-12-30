Maddie Elia leads Beauts to victory against Minnesota

Maddie Elia had a hand in all four Buffalo goals Sunday in the Beauts’ 4-0 victory against the Minnesota Whitecaps at HarborCenter before a “Superhero Day” crowd that included 500 youngsters.

It was the final regular season meeting of the season between the Beauts and the expansion Whitecaps and Buffalo’s first victory in the series. They lost twice in St. Paul last month before falling, 2-1, on Saturday in KeyBank Center.

“It’s great,” said Beauts defender Emily Pfalzer. “It’s great to come out of this weekend with a win. I thought we had a great battle yesterday, and then to come out with the win today is a pretty good feeling.”

Nicole Hensley of the Beauts made 15 saves for the shutout, including some early when the game was scoreless.

Elia directed a pass from Pfalzer at the top of the circle past Whitecaps goalie Amanda Leveille, a former Beaut, with 3:02 left in the opening period.

Pfalzer scored with a loose puck in front of the Minnesota goal at 3:15 of the second period after she joined a Buffalo rush. Elia and Dani Cameranesi had the assists on the goal.

Hayley Scamurra scored on the power-play at 11:47 of the second with an assist from Elia to make it 3-0.

Elia’s second goal came on the power play. She blasted a shot from the top of the circle, one-timing a pass from Cameranesi. Defender Lisa Chesson chipped the puck to Camarenesi to start the play. It was Elia’s eighth goal of the season.

“The team played really well today,” Hensley said after the game. “It was a pleasure to be behind them. We played really good defensively. Great penalty-kills. Our power play was great today too, so it’s really good teamwork.”

Next for Buffalo is a game against the Boston Pride at HarborCenter on Saturday afternoon.