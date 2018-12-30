MACNA, John P.

MACNA - John P. Of Orchard Park, NY, passed away surrounded by his family December 28, 2018, devoted husband of 67 years to Rita (nee Nowakowski) Macna; loving father of Deborah (Steve) Turkovich, Beverly (Paul) Overbeck and Lynne (Richard) Calipari; dearest grandfather of eight grandchildren and proud Papa of 13 great-grandchildren; predeceased by three sisters. Visitation Wednesday 9 AM-10:30 AM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.) West Seneca, (668-5666), where prayers will be said at 10:45 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity of Our Lord Church, Orchard Park, at 11:30 AM.