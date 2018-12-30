LUKASIK, Stanley J.

LUKASIK - Stanley J. An East Aurora resident for 57 years, a World War II Veteran and Westinghouse retiree, died December 24, 2018. He was 91. Born in Scranton, PA, he served as a medical technician in the Air Force. Returning from service, he earned a technical degree in drafting from ECC. He joined Westinghouse in 1953 as a manufacturing information writer, retiring in 1992. Stanley was very skilled in woodworking and refinishing old furniture. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and traveling. He and his wife toured all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico and Canada. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Helen (nee Novak); sons Douglas (Kathleen) and David (Susan); a daughter Paula (Stephen Hoch) Egloff; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Family present for visitation Wednesday, January 2, from 11 am - 1 pm at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 pm. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com