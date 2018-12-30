LACKIE, Dorothy I. (Brady)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, December 17, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Russell P. Lackie; dearest mother of Patricia (William) Glover, Dorothy (late Edward) Sendlak, Russell Lackie, Brian Lackie, Michael (Leona) Lackie, and Jean (Gregory) Dziadaszek; fond grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; survived by a sister Shirley Tatar. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial from St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, on Saturday, January 5th at 9 AM. Friends are invited. Arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC.