KOZLOWSKI, Kathleen M. (Wielopolski)

December 28, 2018. Beloved wife of Walter R. Kozlowski, Jr.; dear mother of Lisa Vanich (Joe Andrzejewski) and Daniel Kociszewski (Susan Hudson); loving grandmother of Ryan, Brandon, Jessica, Zachery, Matthew and Alexis; cherished great-grandmother of four; sister of Paul (Ellen) Wielopolski; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Wednesday, 4:00 - 7:00 PM (funeral prayers at 7:00 PM). Flowers gratefully declined.