Deaths Death Notices
KORN, Ruth
KORN - Ruth December 29, 2018, wife of the late Allan Korn; mother of Jody Korn and Lindy Korn; grandmother of Emily (Eric), Melissa (Alex), Leslie (Adam) and Robert. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday at 1 PM, February 10, 2019, at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie County S.P.C.A. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
Funeral Home:
Mesnekoff Funeral Home
