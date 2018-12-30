KORN, Ruth

KORN - Ruth December 29, 2018, wife of the late Allan Korn; mother of Jody Korn and Lindy Korn; grandmother of Emily (Eric), Melissa (Alex), Leslie (Adam) and Robert. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday at 1 PM, February 10, 2019, at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie County S.P.C.A. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com