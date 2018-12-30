KLOTZBACH, Donald Francis

KLOTZBACH - Donald Francis Age 92, of Basom on December 28, 2018; his loving wife of 70 years, Harriett (Dunn) Klotzbach survives him; beloved father of Blair (Molly) Klotzbach and Drew (Dianne) Klotzbach; cherished grandfather of Matthew Klotzbach, Chad Klotzbach and Morgan (Craig) Wagner; brothers, Keith and Lawrence (Linda) Klotzbach; sisters, Doris Cummings and Barbara (Ron) Kern and sister-in-law Frieda Klotzbach also survive him. Friends and relatives may call from 3-7 PM on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC, 10 Eckerson Ave., Akron. A Funeral Service will take place at the One Church in Akron on Wednesday, at 10 AM. Please visit rossakron.com