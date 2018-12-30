Kiko Alonso's late hit on Josh Allen leads to scuffle, ejections

Kiko Alonso, the former Buffalo Bills linebacker, was ejected from Sunday's game for a shot on Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the third quarter.

Alonso, with the Miami Dolphins since 2016, was penalized earlier in the game for unnecessary roughness for a late hit on Allen, who was heading out of bounds.

Alonso dove into Allen as Allen was sliding at the end of a scramble. Alonso's leg went backward and hit Allen in the helmet, leading to a flag for a late hit. The Dolphins' Robert Quinn and Bills' Jordan Miller then tangled in the ensuing scuffle with Quinn grabbing at Mills' helmet.

Guard Ike Boettger was the first to dive on Alonso, before Mills was involved.

“You see Josh put his body on the line every week, and when you see somebody take a shot at him like that, you’ve got to protect him,” Boettger said. “That’s our mindset forever since I’ve played offensive line. It wasn’t even a question what Josh was trying to do. If they’re going to take a shot like that at the quarterback, you’ve got to defend him.”

Here is the play:

Alonso has gotten the attention of league officials for hits on the quarterback, something the CBS broadcast noted after the initial hit on Allen in the first half. Alonso had previous incidents involving Baltimore QB Joe Flacco and Indianapolis QB Andrew Luck.

The play drew the ire of former Bill and current Bills analyst Mark Kelso during the radio broadcast.

"He didn’t hit Josh Allen in that situation. He actually hit his own guy, but it was late and Kiko needs to be ejected from this game," Kelso said, his voice rising. "Get him out of here. It’s ridiculous. They need to scrum. He needs to be taught a lesson … That was bull right there. That is not appropriate. It’s disrespectful to the game. It’s disrespectful to the opponent. I’m ready to go down there and take care of him.”