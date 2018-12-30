KICK, Christina A. (Colarusso)

KICK - Christina A. (nee Colarusso)

Of West Seneca, NY, December 29, 2018, beloved wife of the late Kenneth Kick; dearest mother of Mary Ann Kick and Joseph (Mary Beth) Kick; sister of Philomena Ianni, Joseph Colarusso, Teresa Walawender and the late Angela Ballachino and Nicholas Colarusso; survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Wednesday morning from 10 AM-11:30 AM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where funeral services will follow at 11:30 AM. Condolences at may be made at www.hoyfuneralhome.com