KAMINSKI, Stanley and Rose Marie

KAMINSKI - Stanley and Rose Marie Beloved husband and wife of more than 67 years, passed away two days apart. Stanley passed on Christmas day and Rose Marie on December 27, 2018. Beloved parents of Gail (David) Jusiak, Janice Bridger and Bonnie (Bruce) Blenker; survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Stanley is survived by brothers Joseph (Sandra), James (JoAnn) and a sister Sylvia (Richard) Ernst. Rose Marie is survived by sisters Frances (Richard) Milewicz and Patricia (late Dennis) Helowicz; also survived by other family members. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. The family is very grateful for the loving care given by Brothers of Mercy and Harris Hill Nursing Homes. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com