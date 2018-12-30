KACZMAREK, Eugene A.

KACZMAREK - Eugene A. December 28, 2018, age 83, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved husband of Marcella V. (nee Jagodzinski) Kaczmarek; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 5th, in Queen of Martyrs Church at 11 AM. Eugene was an Army veteran, a retired University Police Officer for Buffalo State College, member of the Pulaski Police Assn., WARP and the International Police Assn. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.