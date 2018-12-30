JEZEWSKI, Eugene A.

JEZEWSKI - Eugene A. December 23, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Elaine L. (nee Kobee) and the late Bernice (nee Burrows) Jezewski. Predeceased by brothers and sisters. Also survived by step-children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com