JANOWSKY, Richard M.

JANOWSKY - Richard M. 69, of North Tonawanda, Sunday (December 23, 2018). Mr. Janowsky was born in North Tonawanda on February 16, 1949, to Warren C. and Irene (Richards) Janowsky. Richard was a lifelong resident of North Tonawanda, a Vietnam Veteran who served with the United States Army, and a retired plumber. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors. Richard was predeceased by his parents and brother W. Christ Janowsky. Richard is survived by his loving children Angela and Randy Janowsky; dear friend of Nancy and John Mangus; his loyal dog Moose; also surviving are many cousins. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Guest registry at Wattengel.com