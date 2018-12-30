JAMES, Elizabeth "Betty"

December 18, 2018, wife of the late Evan E. James; loving mother to Joanne (Michael) Finberg, Evan "Van" (Bonnie Ozaki) James, Lewis (Linda) James, and Garrick (Elaine) James; 10 grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Sister to Harry Lewis Haag, John Haag; sister-in-law of Ebee James and Betty James Pulley; survived by brother-in-law Grover James, several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday (January 5, 2019) at 10 am in the North Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Forrest Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice, the North Presbyterian Church or charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com