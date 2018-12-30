IVANSITZ, Rosemary C. (Grundner)

IVANSITZ - Rosemary C.

(nee Grundner)

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on December 26, 2018, at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Henry Ivansitz; devoted mother of Michael (Christine) Ivansitz, Carol (Thomas) Faulkner, David (Rosanne) Ivansitz and the late MaryAnn Ivansitz; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; loving daughter of the late Albert and Lottie Grundner; dear sister of the late Loretta (late Robert) Dailey; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Chapel of Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Rd., corner of Genesee St., Cheektowaga, on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com