Implying gun, man holds up 7-Eleven store in Niagara Falls

A robber who kept his hand inside his jacket pocket as though he had a gun held up the 7-Eleven store at 1504 Pine Ave. about 1 a.m. Sunday, Niagara Falls Police reported.

Police said the man asked a female cashier for a pack of cigarettes. After she retrieved the item from a display, the man demanded money from the cash register. She handed over $20 and the man headed for the door. Before exiting, he turned back, demanded a pack of Newport cigarettes, and left after receiving them.

The robber never actually displayed a weapon, police said. He was described as black, about 5 feet tall with a medium build, receding hairline and goatee. He wore a grey hoodie and grey pants.