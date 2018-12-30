HORNBERGER, Constance O. (Holt)

Of Hamburg, NY, December 29, 2018, wife of Paul J. Hornberger; mother of Michael, Andrienne and the late Jeremy Smith; stepmother of Paul D. (Lynn) and William J. (Leslie) Hornberger; sister of Melanie Murphy and the late Jill Summerfield and Richard Holt; also survived by several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at the V.F.W., Randolph, NY at a later date. Constance was a member of Little Valley American Legion Post No. 531 Ladies Auxiliary and the Randolph V.F.W. Post No. 6533 Ladies Auxiliary.