HOFMANN, Joann M. (Wurtsner)

Age 82, of Springville, died December 27, 2018. Beloved wife of Frederick Hofmann; mother of Karl (Rebecca) Hofmann, David (Tim Hug) Hofmann, Dan Hofmann; sister of William (Carole) Wurstner; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, January 4 from 3-7 pm at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 5 at 11 am. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Springville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, 14227. Please visit the online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com