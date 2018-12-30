HOEFLICH, Garrett E. "Gary"

March 6, 1953 - November 30, 2018, of Trabuco Canyon, CA, after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 65. He is survived by his wife Joann; two sons, one daughter, four grandchildren, one sister, two brothers and his mother, Marion. Loving brother of the late Tom Hoeflich and loving son of the late Edward Hoeflich. Gary was a highly respected and successful businessman, owning six pet supply stores in the Southern California area.