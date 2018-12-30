HILL, Carly E.

HILL - Carly E. Of Hamburg, entered into rest December 27, 2018, devoted mother of Charlotte Pfohl; loving daughter of Linda Lawson and the late Patrick Hill; dear sister of Jordan (Anna) Lawson and Angela Wier; loving granddaughter of Elizabeth Lawson; best friend of Nicole Walkowiak; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com