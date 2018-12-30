High School Extra: Lake Shore girls win OP tourney

Lake Shore’s girls basketball team ended Orchard Park’s bid for a repeat title in its own tournament on Saturday. The Eagles bested the Quakers, 46-39.

The Cornfield sisters scored 31 of Lake Shore’s points; Noelani had 20 to her credit while her sister Tashawni put up 11.

"They definitely push each other to be better for sure,” said Eagles’ coach Danielle Arnone.

Orchard Park missed the services of last year’s tournament MVP Danielle Hore, who graduated last spring and now plays for D’Youville.

Lily Flannery led this year’s Quakers with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

McKinley tops MST Seneca

McKinley earned its fifth Harvey Austin Tournament title in a row on Saturday by defeating MST Seneca 71-62.

The Macks’ Jesse Snow was named the tournament MVP after scoring 18 points in his return to the starting lineup. He had been held out in previous games due to a “coach’s decision.”

Coach Zaire Dorsey used Snow’s big wingspan to pressure the Indians’ Earl Howard, holding the senior guard to eight points.

Elijah Strong and Jahmal Lewis each scored 16 points for McKinley (4-5).

The Macks won more than just a trophy; they took home confidence in themselves after a 2-5 start to the season.

“These last two wins gave us something good to feel about,” said Dorsey. McKinley defeated Buffalo Science, 89-57, on Dec. 27 to advance to the tournament finals.

Rounding out the all-tournament team were McKinley’s Snow and Ahmen Lester, Seneca’s Howard and Nick Price, Buffalo Science’s Vote Wavote and Riverside’s Julius Laureano.

WNY Relays held

More than 20 schools from around Western New York traveled to Houghton College on Saturday for the WNY Relays indoor track meet.

Lancaster placed first in the boys Class A division with a score of 92. Hamburg finished in the top spot in the Class B division with 81, and Cheektowaga edged out Pioneer for first place in the Class C division with a final tally of 92.

On the girls side, Lancaster finished again in first place with 118 in Class A. Hamburg placed first in Class B with 94 and Holland/East Aurora won the Class C division with 110 points.

Warriors advance in tourney

A big performance by Aaron George led Salamanca to a 64-43 victory over Franklinville in the John DeCerbo Memorial Tournament at St. Bonaventure.

The Hinsdale transfer recorded 24 points in the win, including four 3-pointers. He currently averages 20 points per game.

Coach Adam Bennett said he used a straight man-to-man defense to keep the ball out of the hands of the Panthers’ scorers, especially 6-foot-2 guard Josh Haskell.

"Ira John guarded Haskell from start to finish,” said Bennett. “He’s our best defender, he did a good job at keeping the ball out of his hands.”

Sophomore Logan Frank led the Panthers with 23 points.

Salamanca advances in the Pat Carroll bracket of the tournament to face defending small school champs Ellicottville, who downed Portville 60-49 earlier Saturday. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Levine wins in record time

Amherst wrestler Ben Levine set a new record by pinning Roy-Hart’s Karson Grover in six seconds at the Akron Varsity Tournament.

The victory was the fastest pin in tournament history.

Willie McDougald (Niagara Falls) was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler after the 145-pounder placed first in his weight class.