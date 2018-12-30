HESS, William G.

HESS - William G. Age 31, of Buffalo, died December 25, 2018. Beloved son of Bonnie S. (nee Wittmeyer) Hess and the late George W. Hess; brother of Charles (Theresa Shaffer) Hess. There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 11 am - 4 pm at St. John the Baptist Church - Bigham Hall, 5381 Depot St., West Valley. Arrangements by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com