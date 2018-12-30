HARTMANN, Helen (Marx)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 15, 2018; beloved wife of the late Paul C. Hartmann; dearest mother of Carol (late James) Meehan and Robert (Judy) Hartmann; loving grandmother of five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Emma Waz and Carl Marx. Family will be present Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 10-11 AM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow visitation at 11 AM. Friends invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com