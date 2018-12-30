GREGOR, Walter P.

GREGOR - Walter P. December 29, 2018, of Town of Tonawanda, NY, beloved husband of Patricia (Kijowski) Gregor; dear father of the Richard Gregor and stepfather of Diane (John) Mueckl, Nancy (Dave) Rienard and Tracy (Steve Landes) Kiszka; son of the late Julia (Coyne) and William Gregor; brother of the late William (Kathy) Gregor; brother-in-law of Walter (Sharon) Kijowski and the late Dennis Kijowski and the late Susan Hanes; also survived by four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday, December 31st, 3-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. (no visitation New Year's Day). Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, January 2rd, at St. Timothy Church at 11 AM, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda. Mr. Gregor was a member of the Washington Club and Past Commander of Niagara Frontier American Legion Post No. 1041. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com