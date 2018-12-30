GINSBERG, Sally E. (Abrams)

GINSBERG - Sally E.

(nee Abrams)

Of Buffalo, NY on December 23, 2018. Daughter of the late David and LIllian Abrams; mother of Debra Jarvie and Judy Ginsberg; sister of the late Florence, Esther and June. A private funeral service was held. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are entrusted to AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com