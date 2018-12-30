GALLO, Angeline M. (Fininzio)

GALLO - Angeline M. (nee Fininzio)

Of West Seneca, NY, December 28, 2018, dearest wife of 68 years to Frank J. Gallo; beloved mother to Jacki Gallo Becker and Frank M. (Jenny) Gallo; cherished grandmother to Justin (Joanna) Becker; dear sister of Josephine (Zeke) Masci; dear sister-in-law to Ida Fininzio and the late Elmer (Fanny), Fred (Yolanda), Vincent "Jimmy" (Laura), Alberto (Ida) Fininzio and Genevra (Bruce) McEwen; also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends. Family present Wednesday 2-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 10:15 at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca (please assemble at church). A special thank you to all the hard working, fantastic aides, nurses and office staff at Absolut Care of East Aurora and Hospice for your kindness and the care you gave to our family. Condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com