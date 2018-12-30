Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams leaves the field for the last time.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Kyle Williams' family on the field.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams is mobbed by his teammates after catching a pass for a first down in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams catches a pass for a first down in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills' Kyle Williams runs after catching a pass against the Dolphins during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes for a touchdown beating Dolphins defensive back Maurice Smith in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills almost makes a one-handed catch in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs for a touchdown against the Dolphins during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills defensive end Trent Murphy recovers a Dolphins fumble during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills defenders tackle Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Robert Foster posed for the camera with his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills receiver Robert Foster celebrates a touchdown catch against the Dolphins during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills offensive tackle Jordan Mills was ejected after a small fight broke out after Dolphins outside linebacker Kiko Alonso was ejected after hitting Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the head in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
A small fight broke out after Dolphins outside linebacker Kiko Alonso was ejected after hitting Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the head in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Dolphins coach Adam Gase questions line judge Derick Bowers about a fight during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills tight end Jason Croom runs after a catch against the Dolphins during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Dolphins outside linebacker Kiko Alonso is ejected after hitting Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the head by while sliding for a first down in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills defender Shaq Lawson sacks Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy runs for a touchdown against the Dolphins during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka looks down after missing a field goal against the Dolphins during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill catches a touchdown pass in front of Bills strong safety Micah Hyde in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws against the Dolphins during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes for a first down over Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen questions referee John Hussey on a holding call on a Charles Clay catch against the Dolphins during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws against the Bills during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tackled by Dolphins defender Cameron Wake during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills tight end Charles Clay stiff-arms Dolphins defender Kiko Alonso during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams spikes the ball after Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds returns an interception against the Dolphins during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills linemen pass block for Josh Allen during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White intercepts the ball in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Zay Jones jumps into the stands after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Zay Jones scores a touchdown over Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes for a first down over Dolphins outside linebacker Kiko Alonso in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back Chris Ivory rushes for a first down over Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills defensive back Rafael Bush sacks Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy rushes for a first down over Dolphins defensive tackle Ziggy Hood in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws against the Dolphins during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams walks out of the tunnel for the last time.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Kyle Williams is introduced last before the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Snow is removed from New Era Field before the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Workers remove a tarp in preparation for the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Snow-covered seats prior to the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Snow is removed from New Era Field before the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Snow is removed from New Era Field before the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A machine grooms the field prior to the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills running back Marcus Murphy catches a pass in pregame.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills punter Matt Darr during pregame.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills tight end Jason Croom catches a pass in pregame.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander stretches in pregame.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Kyle Williams walks the field during pregame.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills lineman Vladimir Ducasse works out prior to playing the Dolphins.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
An ATF dog does a pregame search prior to the game.
