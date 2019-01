Smiles at UB vs Canisius basketball in Koessler Athletic Center

Buffalo needed only about seven minutes to turn an early double-digit deficit into a double-digit lead, storming back to defeat crosstown rival Canisius, 87-72, in its final nonconference game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at the sold-out Koessler Athletic Center. See who was there.