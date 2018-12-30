Subscribe Today
Bruins 3, Sabres 2 in OT
Buffalo Sabres Casey Mittelstadt (37) brings the puck up as Boston Bruins defender Matt Grzelcyk (48) steps up to stop him.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres Jason Pominville (29) goes after a loose puck as Boston Bruins chase it down with him.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres Vladimir Sobotka (17) works around Boston Bruins Brandon Carlo (25).
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres Marco Scandella (6) takes Boston Bruins David Pasternak (88) into the boards.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres Johan Larsson (22) scores the second goal by the Sabres on Boston Bruins Tuuka Rask (40) in second period.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton (40) moves over to stop a shot by Boston Bruins Joakim Nordstrom (20).
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Boston Bruins Danton Heinen (43) takes the puck in but is stopped by Buffalo Sabres Rasmus Dahlin (26), goalie Carter Hutton (40) and Marco Scandella (6).
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton (40) looks on as Sabres Jake McCabe knocks Boston Bruins Jake DeBrusk (74) off the puck.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Jeff Skinner (53) is taken down by Boston Bruins David Kreji (46) who was called for interference in OT.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres Carter Hutton (40) is beat on a shot by Boston Bruins Sean Kuraly (52) as Sabres defender Rasmus Dahlin (26) covered him in OT action.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Boston Bruins Sean Kuraly (52) celebrates winning goal he scored in OT.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Boston Bruins Sean Kuraly (52) celebrates with teammates on game-winning goal he scored in OT.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret in the booth.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret back in the booth for Saturday's home game as Buffalo Sabresface the Boston Bruins.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
The Boston Bruins won in overtime, 3-2, when Sean Kuraly capitalized on his own rebound to beat Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton.
