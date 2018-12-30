Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hurdles Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr for a first down in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Lafayette Pitts tackles Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Janarion Grant by the face mask on a kickoff for a penalty.
Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney tackles Buffalo Bills running back Chris Ivory by his hair for a loss in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scores a touchdown on a quarterback sneak at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Nathan Beaulieu hammers Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matt Martin with a right hook to the face during a fight at Key Bank Center.
The Kanas City Royals of the North Buffalo little league practice pop-up fly drills before their game at Shoshone Park.
Bills Jim Kelly gives photographer a thumbs-up after his surgery early in the week. Kelly went to rookie mini camp to meet Josh Allen for the first time since he was drafted by the Bills in the first round.
Bills Jim Kelly had cancer surgery earlier in the week. He said it was important to him to meet Josh Allen for the first at the end of rookie mini camp.
Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula shakes hands with the Sabres No. 1 overall pick Rasmus Dahlin at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Buffalo News All-WNY's 2017-2018 team basketball portrait taken at the Statler in downtown Buffalo.
Friends and family of the two drowning victims were visibly upset after they learned of the deaths of Scott Vater, 46, and Marlo Guthrie, 29. Witnesses told police the two drowned after one attempted to retrieve a piece of driftwood in the Niagara River at Broderick Park and ran into trouble and the other tried to save him.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams catches a pass in front of Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Poyer for a touchdown.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Buffalo Bisons slides head-first into home plate for a run.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is pressured by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram at New Era Field.
Buffalo Bills defensive back Vontae Davis tackles Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams and forced a fumble but it was recovered by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen dives for a first down at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez is tackled by Tennessee Titans defensive back Brynden Trawick after he attempted to recover from a botched field goal at New Era Field.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota leaps over Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano for a first down at New Era Field.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Holmes downs the ball on the one yard line on a punt at New Era Field.
Buffalo Bills tight end Jason Croom drops a pass in the end zone while covered by New England Patriots defensive back Duke Dawson in the fourth quarter at New Era Field.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Holmes catches a pass for a first down over New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde intercepts the ball in front of New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Canisius cross-country runner Emily Scheck, photographed at Canisius Koessler Athletic Center, revealed she was gay over the summer. Her family disowned her after she refused to leave Canisius and return home for counseling. Scheck's teammates raised money for her; the NCAA said she could accept the money if Canisius monitored the contributions.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde fought on the sidelines. Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette were ejected.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates after rushing for a touchdown over Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates after rushing for a touchdown over Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster catches a pass for a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter at New Era Field.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott yells at the ref after a fight broke out between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars on the sidelines.
Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Anthony Johnson drops a pass near the end zone while covered by Northern Illinois Huskies cornerback Jalen Embry with less than a minute left in the game. Northern Illinois Huskies beat the Buffalo Bulls 30-29 in the MAC Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit.
Kate Moje and Dominic Schrock of Ransomville walk their dog Mia in the Lewiston dog park at sunset near Artpark.
Thomas Emo of Millers Tennis grounds crew, sweeps the lines on the clay tennis courts while the sprinklers spray water on them in Williamsville.
Ariel Manney of Buffalo shoots baskets in the rain at Delaware Park in Buffalo.
A duck flies along the water's edge on the Niagara River in Niagara Falls.
A baby bird enjoys a meal in a tree at the Erie Basin Marina.
A portrait of Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the cover of The Buffalo News' NFL preview section.
Buffalo Bulls guard Stephanie Reid hugs Buffalo Bulls guard Ayoleka Sodade after advancing to the first round of the NCAA round Tournament.
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris gets hammered and fouled by Kent State Golden Flashes forward BJ Duling at University at Buffalo Alumni Arena.
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy stands by himself on the sidelines with the clock with three seconds left in the game. Jacksonville Jaguars 10-3 beat the Bills in their first playoff in 17 years at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
Hamburg's Michael Maurer wins the Boys 200-yard Individual Medley at the Section VI boys swimming championships at University of Buffalo Alumni Arena Natatorium.
Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Anthony Johnson drops a pass near the end zone while covered by Northern Illinois Huskies cornerback Jalen Embry with less than a minute left in the game. Northern Illinois Huskies beat the Buffalo Bulls 30-29 in the MAC Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit.
The start of the Boys 200 Yard Medley final in the Section VI boys swimming championships at University of Buffalo Alumni Arena Natatorium.
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats runs the court with Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins at the University at Buffalo Alumni Arena in Amherst.
A beautiful sunset looking at Canada from the Niagara River in Niagara Falls on Nov. 20, 2018.
Rick Petersen of North Tonawanda relaxes by trout fishing at Glen Park in Williamsville.
Dense fog covered the South Bridges on Grand Island on May 14, 2018.
Jaidyn Emerson dumps ice and ice water on teammate Kayla Schmidt's head to cool off in the extreme heat after a hard workout during cross country practice at Williamsville South High School.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is sacked by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy sits on the bench in the pouring rain in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.
Kenmore West's Eddie Vona has a pass broken up by Hamburg's Nick Hefner in the second quarter at Kenmore West's Crosby Field in Kenmore.
Buffalo Bills defensive back Phillip Gaines tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston.
The bronze statue honoring Gilbert Perreault, Rene Robert and Rick Martin outside Key Bank Center is the work of sculptor Jerry McKenna, using a photograph taken by Ron Moscati.
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) takes the field at New Era Field in Orchard Park on Dec. 9, 2018.
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) breaks his leg while New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold fumbled the ball but was called down on the one yard line in the fourth quarter at New Era Field on Dec. 9, 2018.
Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly skates up the ice with the puck in the third period.
CAS's Emma Faso scores a goal on Williamsville South goalie Jenna Lukomski in the first period of the Section VI girls hockey semifinals at Northtown Center in Amherst.
Fireworks fill the sky at the Bisons Friday night bash.
Buffalo Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack gets emotional before cutting down the nets during the Senior Day activities.
New York Jets running back Elijah McGuire (25) over Buffalo Bills defensive back Rafael Bush (20) on 4th and 1 in the fourth quarter.
Buffalo Sabres left wing Evan Rodrigues skates around the ice during introductions at the Key Bank Center.
