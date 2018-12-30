FRAZON, Mary Pat (Smith)

December 27, 2018, beloved mother of Kristy (Matthew) Horstman, Melissa Frazon ( fiance Branden), Jacob Ocasio and Samantha Anaya; "Rah Rah" is survived by loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and fur babies; also survived by siblings, nieces, nephews and a large extended family. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. Thursday 3-6 PM (funeral prayers at 5:45).