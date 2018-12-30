FOLKERTH, George C.

FOLKERTH - George C. December 27, 2018, age 84. Beloved husband of Eileen A. (nee Wagner) Folkerth; devoted father of Susan (Andrew) Goerke; loving grandfather of Michael Goerke; dear brother of Gloria (Ronald) Austen and Eleanor (Hugh) White; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday, January 4th from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 5th at 10 AM. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com