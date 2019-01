Five people were taken to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa., for treatment of minor injuries after a two-car crash shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday near Peek'n Peak Resort, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies charged one of the drivers, William C. Nemeth, 29, of Highland Heights, Ohio, with failure to yield right of way at a stop sign. The accident occurred at Route 426 and King Road in the Town of French Creek.