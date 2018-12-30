FERRARA, Paul A.

FERRARA - Paul A. Suddenly December 27 2018, of Buffalo (Lovejoy), loving son of the late Louis and Marion Ferrara; dear brother of Michele (Michael) Giangrosso, Mark (Haoling Du) and the late Vincent and Louis Ferrara; also survived by several nieces and nephews and special friends, Steve and Ann Fox. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Your prayers are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., where condolences may be shared mertzfh.com