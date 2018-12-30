Deaths Death Notices
FALZONE, Mark J.
FALZONE - Mark J. December 25, 2018, at age 65. Husband of Marilynn S. Metz; father of Paul J. Falzone and Renee M. Falzone; son of Joseph and Eugenia Falzone; brother of Jeanine Scull; survived by 4 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mark was a Biomedical Engineer for over 30 years. No prior visitation. Mark donated his remains to the UB Anatomical Gift Program. Memorials can be made to Pixiemamasrescue.com or Joyful Rescues.
