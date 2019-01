EULRICH, Sydna R.

EULRICH - Sydna R. December 21, 2018; beloved wife of Bernard J.; dear mother of Joseph, Jason and Justin Eulrich. Friends may call Friday, January 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Dengler Roberts Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (one mile North off Maple Rd., just past Klein Rd.) Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 10 AM from St. Pius X RC Church, 1700 N. French Rd., Getzville NY. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville, NY 14221.