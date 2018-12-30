Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Nov. 23.

ALDEN

• 2707 Wende Road, Njcc-Nys Erie County Crf Reo Subsidiary to Great Lakes Home Properties, $130,500.

AMHERST

• 14 Deer Run Court, Samuel W. Sdoia to Richard Raffule, $439,175.

• 72 Sable Park, Amit Bhardwaj; Shreya Tripathi to Helen P. Billingham; John F. Billingham, $400,000.

• 29 Hampton Hill Drive, Wendi J. Bazemore; William H. Mattrey to Sandra Scheff, $357,000.

• 130 Heritage Rd E, Cynthia M. Kunkes; Paul K. Kunkes to Denise E. Beck; Sean N. Beck, $315,000.

• 27 Deer Ridge, Catherine I. Lewis to David A. Vari; Elizabeth J. Vari, $310,000.

• 217 North Ellicott St., Anne Marie Duquin; Christopher John Duquin to Lisa M. Diaz-Ordaz; Michael B. Hilburger, $310,000.

• 93 French Oaks Lane, Nancy A. Lee to Kathleen B. Voigt, $310,000.

• 16 Ginger Court, David R. Voigt; Kathleen B. Voigt to Danielle Maurice; Giovanni Maurice, $291,500.

• 12 Skylark, Richard T. Loecher to Autumn Mariano; Michael N. Mariano, $275,000.

• 40 Andover Lane, Hilda Joyce Tripi; Joyce D. Tripi to Christina L. Lesh; Theodore Lesh, $273,900.

• 175 Troy Del Way, Baron G. Tamra; Baron Gershon George M to Colleen D. Hunt; Judith A. Tagliarino, $260,000.

• 440 Seabrook Drive, Donald T. Reding; Joanne M. Reding to Eric D. Walters; Monica E. Walters, $260,000.

• 96 Chasewood Lane, Bernice M. Baldwin; Richard O. Baldwin to Asal H. Barem, $240,000.

• 97 North Drive, Ellen G. Spencer to Rachel C. Burns; Steve A. Burns, $222,000.

• 752 Edgewater Drive, Donna M. Ruffino; Laurie J. Ruffino Jr. to Ran Chen; Li Su, $222,000.

• 85 New Road, Florence H. Grant; Peter A. Grant to Shea Mary Molly E, $211,000.

• 364 Vine Lane, Edith I. Sonkoly; Steven I. Sonkoly to Kaysor Ahmed; Zohura Ahmed, $207,000.

• 1 Mallard Court, Matthew F. Mastrorilli to Joseph C. Wittmann, $205,000.

• 175 South Forest Road, Ehome Properties to Mohammed K. Uddin, $193,000.

• 264 Windermere Boulevard, WNY Development to Paul T. Hsu; Theodora Tsatsos, $189,000.

• 306 Hendricks Boulevard, Mary K. Kennedy to Frederick Charles Stanley, $186,900.

• 80 Rosemont Drive, Kelley A. Strasser to Robert J. Pardee, $180,000.

• 857 Robin Road, Emily Tall to Diosdado Portugal III; Margaret Leilani Portugal, $170,000.

• 68 Richfield Road, Richard D. Chudy to Timothy Delaney, $160,000.

• 8 Avalon Meadows Lane, Avalon Meadows to Forbes Homes, $115,000.

• 185 Springville Ave., Meichih Yuh; Mei-Chih Yuh; Perng-Fei Yuh to Dong Anwei; Hui Zhang, $115,000.

• 114-a Harrogate Sq, Sherri L. Diblasi to John B. Finck Jr., $94,650.

• 135 Charter Oaks Dr Unit 4, Morgan L. King to Linda Ann Guarino; Lisa Marie Guarino, $81,000.

• 61c Georgian Ln #2, Melissa M. Kelly to Marjorie A. Hurley; Brandon C. Schillo, $60,000.

• 3900 Ridge Lea Rd Unit D, Marilyn Walby to Skm Development, $59,000.

• 1467 Tonawanda Creek Road, Ronald P. Lippert to George Sisson; Rachel Anne Sisson, $52,000.

• 885 Heim Road, Richard F. Miller II to Ali Muhsen, $28,000.

• 5854 Main St Garage 4, Williamsville Development to Thomas E. Webb Jr., $12,500.

ANGOLA

• 33 Woodward Ave., Garrett M. Hall; Jessica L. Hall to Rosanne M. Ferrigno, $126,900.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 175 Glenridge Road, 6831 Seneca St to Laura E. Hayes, $245,000.

• 784 Warren Drive, Laura E. Hayes to Dominic Cirocco; Taylor M. Rightmyer, $203,000.

• 265 Perry St., Deborah A. Ciniglia; Michael F. Schell; Esther J. Vallet to Boda Ventures, $170,000.

BLASDELL

• 72 Salisbury Ave., Joshua R. Demarco to Nadine M. Jerge, $122,000.

• 36 Gilbert Ave., Jennifer Laslovich; Bradley A. Schaeffer to Jake J. Foltyniak, $120,000.

BOSTON

• 6619 Omphalius Road, David M. Manz; Jeanmarie Polivino; Gary Polvino to Mtglq Investors, $122,809.

• 9662 Feddick Road, Dorothy Dylong; Henry Dylong to Arthur R. Krakowiak; Daniel S. Logel; Mark A. Wagner, $36,000.

BUFFALO

• 152 Reading, 158 Reading to Pph Properties, $950,000.

• 1354 Amherst St., Jep Amherst 1354 to 1354 Amherst St. , $550,000.

• 119 Highland Ave., Antoinette L. Bickford; Edward D. Bickford to Thomas S. Mooney, $500,000.

• 290 Lexington Ave., Paul A. Jeppson; Terese E. Jeppson to Sirva Relocation Properties, $402,500.

• 290 Lexington Ave., Sirva Relocation Properties to Katherine Coffey; Nicholas Dewitt, $402,500.

• 3385 Bailey Ave., Oikos N to 128 Cortelyou, $355,000.

• 823 Richmond, Christina L. Bland; Theodore Lesh to Allison Feras; Matthew Kent, $291,000.

• 121 Norwood, Nils-Bertil Wallin to Brian Moseley; Jessica R. Moseley, $274,000.

• 182 Commonwealth Ave., Douglas W. Dehr; Kimberly Dehr; Kimberly Meier to Susan L. Clar, $265,000.

• 27 Rachel Vincent Way, James A. Anderson; Marianne P. Anderson to Mary C. Odonnell, $265,000.

• 306 Hartwell Road, Alexander Allport to George A. Rublev, $250,000.

• 250 Bryant St., Albert E. Russell; Jennifer C. Schultz to Vinnor Development, $250,000.

• 1088 Delaware14209, Anna D. Martin to Marie M. Flaherty, $230,000.

• 40 Carmel Road, Dolores A. Kelly; John J. Kelly to Adam Wigdorski, $219,000.

• 27 University Ave., Janette Dalton; John Dalton to Geraldine F. Ford, $215,000.

• 790 Mckinley Parkway, Thomas J. Nelson; Thomas J. Nelson Sr. to Rebecca Cronauer, $210,500.

• 35 Standish Road, Lisa M. Diaz-Ordaz to Alexander Gustafik; Valerie R. Gustafik, $190,000.

• 456 Plymouth, Joseph Maraschello; Marie L. Maraschello to Jonathan A. Carvel, $174,900.

• 327 St Lawrence, Paul F. Birnie to Wallis Properties, $172,900.

• 500 Seventh, Executive Properties of WNY to Pitoune, $162,500.

• 400 St Lawrence, Suzanne M. Virchau to Bridgette M. Meyer, $157,000.

• 498 Northland Ave., US 1 Realty to 498 Northland, $155,000.

• 99 Russell St., Raymond L. Kamery Jr. to Kamery Ian L Wildman, $144,200.

• 22 Camden Ave., Edward Smolinski to Sarah M. Massimi, $135,000.

• 103 Brunswick, Tabitha Mcgowan to Muhammed Kamruzzaman, $132,000.

• 21 Custer, Estelle Arnone; Stella Arnone to Nurul Kabir, $125,000.

• 301 Pennsylvania, Kenneth Cooper; Lenore Bethel Cooper to Matthew Morana, $120,000.

• 257 Winspear, Colette Aboujoude; Kamal F. Aboujoude; Colette Jowdy; Kamal C. Jowdy to Ho S. Le; Linh D. Le, $111,000.

• 346 Cable, Diane L. Hoffman; Lorraine L. Hoffman to Robert A. Shepard, $110,000.

• 1231 Seneca, Lars A. Osberg to Cody J. Skulski, $100,000.

• 231 Benzinger, Naomi K. Ruhland to Nazia S. Bhiuyan; Bhuiyan M Sajjad H, $95,000.

• 456 Linden Ave., Carmela Buscarino to Anthony Tringali, $90,000.

• 83 Wright, Linda L. Rowell to Delores M. Crowell, $90,000.

• 83 Newfield St., Frances E. Guerrido to Alem Ghebrihet; Zerom M. Tsegay, $83,000.

• 122 Auburn, Thomas G. Daley to Mohamud Abdille; Nurto Salad Ali, $81,000.

• 185 Hazelwood Ave., Decent Property NY to Shahera Begum; Farok Hossain, $80,000.

• 38 Deer St., Jure Draksic; Zorica Draksic to Clint R. Carr, $80,000.

• 282 East, Peninsula Wholesale Holdigs Corp to Saw Naung, $76,500.

• 140 Wakefield, Lee V. Embry; Rose M. Embry to Angelica Aldridge, $75,000.

• 69 Hempstead Ave., Patricia Caine to Domonique Gibson, $74,900.

• 67 Ruspin, Mohammed Khaled Ahmed to Walden Bailey Realty, $68,000.

• 56 Houston, Opropo to James Colantuono, $67,000.

• 184 Highgate, Brittany L. Penberthy; Adriane Z. Williams to Ub Preferred Rentals, $65,000.

• 399 Skillen, Ralph M. Mohr; Kathryn M. Rybicki to Vaughn Maracle; Marissa Rybicki, $64,000.

• 30 Grace St., Mavlud Jalal to Four Points Property Managment, $61,000.

• 312 Herkimer, Kortney Tabbi to John Stewart Jr.; John Stewart Sr., $60,000.

• 88 Delavan West, David G. Rader to Fatumd Ahmed, $60,000.

• 279 Rother Ave., Marlow Custom Framing to Jobrul Ahmed, $55,000.

• 2008 Bailey, Shahana Properties to Mokter Hossain, $51,000.

• 134 Zelmer, Darryl&cholai Klawitter Trust 032197 Tr to Mohd Mahmud Hassan, $51,000.

• 51 Gallatin, Victor W. Shores to Christina Tharp; Jesse Tharp, $50,000.

• 64 Hazelwood, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Frank Marchese, $50,000.

• 68 Phyllis, Ugr Cap to Md Hasan Miah; Sabiha Sultana, $49,000.

• 50 Custer St., Susan E. Rose to Schmitt Properties, $47,000.

• 242 Leroy, James E. Brooks to Mohammed S. Miah, $45,000.

• 214 Sprenger Ave., Alhunayan Abdullah S Y to Noman Hossain; Reliance Property Solutions, $38,000.

• 42 Victoria, Md B. Ali to Aysha Zaman; Azaharuz Zaman; Kabiruz Zaman, $37,500.

• 21 Wood, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Mohammed Nurjaman, $36,000.

• 458 Ogden North, Edward Avery to Fatema Begum, $35,000.

• 191 Sprenger, Marie Ziobro Lukasiewicz; Linda A. Monette; Patrick J. Monette to Shah Amanat Home Development&management, $33,000.

• 187 Strauss, 187 Strauss Trust Tr to Mohamed Hamed, $33,000.

• 75 Dewitt, David Coleman to Angleo Muscia, $28,000.

• 103 Erb St., Nps Enterprises of Buffalo to Muhammad L. Kafi, $25,000.

• 38 Inter Park, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Zeshan Qayyum, $25,000.

• 4 Milburn, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Shamsuddin Shams, $24,000.

• 132 Sherman, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Badrul Islam, $21,000.

• 204 Baitz, Ty Gajewski to Marygrace Carter, $20,000.

• 201 Dodge St., Julian Russotto to Mohamed Hamed, $18,000.

• 60 Reiman, HSBC Bank USA NA to Dream Home Realty of Buffalo, $17,000.

• 49 Goodyear, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Shamsuddin Shams, $14,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 62 Barnabas Drive, Dana M. Gillespie to Tonya Johnson, $225,000.

• 86 Lou Drive, Kathleen Eddy; Robert Eddy to Danielle M. Fasciana-Migliaccio; Kevin J. Helfer Jr., $198,000.

• 265 Nakomis Pky, Larry M. Dick; William G. Dick; Laura J. Eckman; Kelly A. Piselli; Cynthia C. Tybor to Angela M. Lisnerski; Joann M. Pacholczak, $185,000.

• 481 North Creek Drive, Krista M. Sacco; Marc S. Sacco; Salvatore J. Sacco; Steven J. Sacco to Lee V. Embry; Rose M. Embry, $185,000.

• 30 Bellevue Ave., Brandon Ostrander to Taras Y. Patsukevych, $180,000.

• 62 Joel Drive, Kevin Mark Frisch to Dennis E. Regan, $161,000.

• 214 Bissell Ave., Rose Flading; Daniel Lehner; Anna Rusinek; Dawn Springer to Stephen R. Giroux; Ashley M. Willis, $160,500.

• 701 Mapleview Road, Denise E. Beck; Sean N. Beck to Sajjad Hussain, $150,000.

• 473 Creek Drive, Jeffrey Jacobs; Laura Jacobs to Barbara J. Pilarski; Joseph Pilarski, $149,900.

• 20 Wilshire Road, Frederick P. Simmeth; Kimberly M. Simmeth to Ericka Rhineer, $149,000.

• 33 Helenbrook Lane, George A. Muehlbauer to David Korn; Karen Korn, $140,000.

• 123 Morris Circle, Monique M. Reding to Alexa S. Buzak, $125,000.

• 46 Lemans Drive, Adalbert Szczepanek; Shirley A. Szczepanek to Joshua T. Fellows; Danielle M. Seil, $117,000.

• 110 Susan Lane, Redbird Properties to Ashok Kachana; Hema Latha Penugonda, $114,500.

• 831 Beach Road, Donna M. Plucinski to Swtc Properties, $110,000.

• 1020 French Road, Daniel G. Tronolone to Jenna L. Goldsmith; Womens Health Pllc, $109,500.

• 10 Lindbergh Court, Kirk M. Witnauer; Louise A. Witnauer to Jordan S. Wabick, $105,000.

• 15 Hillside Ave., Mark Phillips; Mark H. Phillips to Marwa Majeed; Alaa Mansi, $90,000.

• 318 Gould Ave., Edward M. Leprell; Laurence Leprell; Rose Marie Leprell to Amy B. Overs; Darryl D. Overs, $75,000.

• 138 Ivanhoe, Caduceus Capital 1813 to Jrstirling, $75,000.

• 15 Andrews Ave., Mandeep Singh to Daniel Joseph Franasiak, $67,500.

• 216 Diane, Debbie A. Skompinski to Nadine Demarco, $65,000.

• 99 Shanley St., Mary Jane Wajmer to Ronald J. Grucza; Edmund A. Rahaim, $50,000.

• 3303 Harlem Road, M&t Bank; Manufacturers&traders Trust Company to Harunur Corporation, $45,100.

• 34 Loxley Road, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas Tr; Residential Accredit Loans Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through&see to Jv Property Holdings, $42,196.

• 77 David Ave., Stephanie Ward to Green Light Strategic Properties, $32,000.

• 62 Pine Ridge Road, Stephanie Ward to Green Light Strategic Properties, $32,000.

• 287 Halstead Ave., Theodore E. Bortz; Rochelle Jones to Adrian Bailey, $25,600.

CLARENCE

• 8186 Woodview Court, Martin Desanto to Beth Ann Diodato-Mcphillips; Christopher Mcphillips, $542,500.

• 5398 Waterlefe Drive, Kelkenberg Homes to Lisa Howard; Ronald Howard, $531,347.

• 5405 Alderbrook Lane, Dog Bone Partners to Cheryl Forell-Tomasulo, $436,933.

• 9525 Bent Grass Run Unit D, Bonnie Bitterman to Kathleen M. Koeth; Theodore J. Koeth, $355,000.

• 8952 Candlewood Lane, Deborah L. Diament; Jacquline J. Hanes; Lisa M. Hanes; Thomas M. Hanes; Lori B. Karneth to Kevin Suffoletto; Megan Suffoletto, $270,000.

• 4336 Shimerville, Christopher M. Timko to Christina Henderson; Timothy G. Henderson, $189,000.

COLLINS

• 15210 Armes Court, Gernatt Asphalt Products to Tammy Eddy; Terry Eddy, $151,979.

• 4210 Route 39, Alma M. Tackentien to Ronald Tackentien, $31,513.

• Vacant land Rte 62, Brian Nieman; Jennifer Sherman to Donald G. Mccall, $12,000.

CONCORD

• Vacant land Old Glenwood Road, Ronald N. Gier to Cody Doan; Hayley Hatch, $62,000.

EDEN

• 9080 Jennings Road, Randall Cornell; Karen M. Penfold to Jason M. Warner; Kelly A. Warner, $239,000.

• 2255 New Jerusalem Road, Mark D Emel Ira Ben; Mark D Emel Roth Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Belinda Lyndsley; Donald E. Lyndsley, $102,900.

ELMA

• 31 Fernott Drive, Brian Dominiak; Diana Dominiak; Donna Franz to Miriah Dawn Reyes; Ricardo Helaman Reyes, $262,500.

EVANS

• 7580 Southwestern Boulevard, HUD to Brittany Wahl, $140,212.

• 6535 Schuyler Drive, Billie Jo Baron; Ian D. Baron to Alicia A. Ackley; Steven R. Ackley, $130,000.

• 9149 Applewood St., Ackley Alicia A Sims-Valo; Steven R. Ackley to Michael J. Catanzaro, $123,000.

FARNHAM

• 492 Commercial St., Emily M. Militello to Tonia Schraft, $58,000.

GOWANDA

• 23 Buffalo St., Patricia L. Bruehl to David M. Jazembak; Sandra Herr Jazembak, $8,500.

GRAND ISLAND

• 4861 East River Road, James F. Stephenson; Phyllis A. Stephenson to Daniel Kilmer, $180,000.

• 3371 Wallace Drive, Martin S. Grisanti Sr. to Linda L. Thompson, $166,000.

• Whitehaven Rd & Baseline, St Stephens Roman Catholic Church of Grand Island NY to Hans K. Baedeker, $62,315.

• Vacant land Second St., James F. Case; Maria D. Case to Robert Lee Brach; Heather Ann Ratka, $61,000.

• Vacant land East River Road, Joan C. Schriver; Louis A. Schriver to Paul M. Parwulski, $47,000.

HAMBURG

• 5329 Briercliff Drive, Kristy L. Berner; Daniel A. Gross to Gwendolyn Mcquiller; Shawn Mcquiller, $368,000.

• 1481 Evergreen Drive, Eddy&lewin Homes to Kyle P. Martin, $311,355.

• 138 East Union St., David C. Earle; Susan M. Earle; Andrus M. Houck to Neaverth Dean James Jr, $240,900.

• 10 Huntington Court, Dean J. Neaverth Jr. to Brigid S. Fisher; Kevin Phengthavone, $165,000.

• 6403 Engel Drive, Christopher L. Kehm; Jaime L. Kehm to Nicholas A. Lord; Natasha B. Wierzbicki, $150,000.

• 3712 White Ave., Arthur L. Rollek to Maximilian Aures; Natalie Ristine, $130,000.

• 5771 Stilwell Road, Margaret J. Sprague; Robert Eugene Sprague to Jeffrey R. Hileman, $120,000.

• 2703 Riverton Ave., Beverly D. Jones to Serena B. Bielecki; Curtis V. Schneider, $112,200.

• 424 Pleasant Ave., Lindsay Flament; Suzanne M. Flament; Ralph Megna to Ronen, $105,000.

• 4908 Mt Vernon Boulevard, Nanya Business International to Christal A. Tarasek, $100,000.

• Vacant land Southwestern Bld, Wayne Sweeney to Reb Holdings of WNY, $12,000.

HOLLAND

• 9814 South Protection Road, Harold G. Hutchison; Lester L. Hutchison to Sarah H. Smith; Daniel P. Whalen, $178,500.

• 7061 Olean Road, Bungalow Series F Reo to Peter Deblasi, $75,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 157 Smith Drive, Flora M. Jones to Shane Williams, $103,000.

• 50 Lincoln Ave., Aaron J. Rosenbaum to Diane Hanna, $57,500.

LANCASTER

• Vacant land Avian Way, Fairway Hills Development to Marrano/marc Equity Corporation, $2,204,000.

• 205 Warner Road, Anneliese Rundle to Steven A. Siranni, $209,000.

• 84 Brunswick Road, Darrin G. Harzewski; Dolores M. Harzewski; Edward L. Harzewski to Kevin Funk, $190,000.

• 5797 Broadway St., Mary Ruchser to Mildred L. Sutter; Steven M. Sutter, $115,000.

• 55 Field Ave., Prof-2013-S3 Legal Title Trust II Tr to Stonegate Residential, $105,000.

MARILLA

• 3400 Timothy Ln 14, Gerald E. Sarsfield; Mary Lou Sarsfield to Justin C. Bailey; Sarah C. Bailey, $235,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 6674 Draper Road, Steven K. Eichler to Thomas M. Powers, $330,000.

• Vacant land Buckwheat Road, David J. Hofmeier to Douglas Sescil; Judy Sescil, $190,000.

• 12356 Buckwheat Road, David J. Hofmeier to Jessica Gielow, $50,000.

• 12070 Rapids Road, Zachary Walker to Charles Congi Jr.; Jamie R. Congi, $18,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 10 Brookins Green Drive, Nancy Jane Fenzl Revocable Trust of 2003 Tr to Alfred F. Luhr III; Luhr Susan M Burns, $303,700.

• 277 Highland Ave., Judith A. Michaels; Thomas R. Michaels to Jill Drake Schottman; Stephen Schottman, $285,000.

• 6311 Armor Duells Road, Bonnie Carloni; Patrick Carloni to Michael Brady, $122,500.

• 18 Tranquility Lane, Pleasant Acres West to Forbes Homes, $120,000.

• 11 Autumn Lane, Oak Orchard Development to Barry C. Stelmach; Tracey M. Stelmach, $108,150.

• 5119 Ellicott Road, Judith Slager; Judith P. Slager; Robert Slager to Happy Cub, $107,000.

SARDINIA

• 13239 Miller Ave., Philip A. Giuga to Douglas Miah, $28,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 123 West Edgewood Drive, Melisa J. Marshall to Valerie A. Westfall, $145,000.

• 48 Church St., David C. Batterson Jr.; Katie S. Batterson to John R. Blatner; Rachael L. Blatner, $125,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 33 Ilion St., Susan A. Engel; Michelle Nawojski; Susannah Raszewski; Joseph Ryan; Matthew Ryan; Rebekah Ryan to Ellen D. Hammond-Omalley; Colin M. Omalley; David S. Omalley, $140,500.

TONAWANDA

• 39 Hoover Ave., Jessica L. Valentine; Michael J. Valentine to Thomas Glenn, $195,000.

• 68 Wendover Ave., Lindsay M. Fraley-Wilson; Kadrian S. Wilson to Bruce Weinheimer; Rosemary Weinheimer, $182,900.

• 41 Wabash Ave., Judith Reppenhagen to John D. Abromeit Jr., $181,000.

• 55 Willowgrove Court, Mary Elwell; Mary M. Elwell to Louis W. Oswald, $180,000.

• 293 School St., Paula R. Carlson to Katherine Angela Buscaglia; Nicholas Joseph Buscaglia, $150,000.

• 783 Highland Ave., Pilgrim Properties to Sabah H. Khalaf, $145,000.

• 187 Paramount Parkway, Jeffrey Mckinstry; Peter Mckinstry; Thomas Mckinstry; Timothy Mckinstry to Gregory Woodworth, $144,000.

• 325 Ashford Ave., Linda A. Graves to Deana M. Jarmack; Jeffrey Wozniak, $142,500.

• 1330 Brighton Road, Lucia C. Beck to Joseph P. Massaro, $105,000.

• 248 Victoria, Margaret A. Pelowski; Margaret Anne Pelowski; Margaret V. Pelowski to Craig Gerace, $89,000.

• 862 Loretta St., James A. Rohrback; Rita A. Rohrback to 423 Forest, $65,000.

• 259 Tremaine Ave., Jv Property Holdings to Mv3, $60,000.

• 23-27 Longfellow Court, Virginia S. Affinito; Robert Paul Johnson to Curwood Development, $52,594.

• 12&16 Alcott Court, Sharon M. Pagano to Feruze Gogo, $50,000.

WALES

• 5501 Merlau Road, Daniel A. Wrest to Benjamin Hollander; Lisa Hollander, $320,000.

WEST SENECA

• 167 Hyland Ave1564, David Andriaccio; Louise G. Andriaccio to Chelsea M. Oneill; Daniel P. Oneill, $265,000.

• 159 Hiview Ter3673, Jeffrey D. Doster; Margaret Louise Doster; Ronald W. Doster; Rose A. Doster to Ashley L. Soemann; Mark C. Soemann, $238,000.

• 75 Crofton Dr4426, Jason R. Drake; Jill E. Drake to Cynthia F. Hewitt; Jeffrey G. Hewitt; Jillian Hewitt, $210,000.

• 95 Nash St3318, Jody Buck; Jane Kempa; Jeffrey E. Kempa; Diane Swinnich to Kaw Za Men; Choi Naing, $129,000.

• 635 Center Road, Carl Pacer; David Pacer; Jeffrey Pacer; Michael Pacer to Andrew Pacer; Nancy Pacer, $125,000.

• 41 Columbia Pkwy1801, Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Jason Mitchell; Jessica Mitchell, $53,000.