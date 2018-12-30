ERCKERT, Joan C. (Struebing)

Of Depew, NY, December 2, 2018, beloved wife of George H. Erckert III; devoted mother of Lynn (Alan) Owcarz and George (Debra) Erckert IV; loving grandmother of Jamielyn (JC) Herod, Peter Erckert and Abigail Owcarz; cherished great-grandmother of Erica and Brett. Friends and relatives are invited to a Memorial Service at Randall Church, 6301 Main St., Williamsville, Sunday, January 6, 2019, at 2 PM.