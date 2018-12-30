Elderly woman's caretaker becomes car-taker

A woman who was helping an elderly 20th Street resident recover from open-heart surgery is accused of stealing her car, Niagara Falls Police reported.

The victim told police that the suspect, who was living with her recently and used her 2013 Ford Escape to run errands, asked to borrow the vehicle Thursday afternoon to pick up her daughter and bring her back to take a shower.

When the woman did not return for several hours, the victim called her and was told the vehicle would be returned shortly. She did not answer calls again until Saturday, when she again promised to return the vehicle. When she didn’t, the victim reported the vehicle stolen. She told police she fears that her vehicle may have been sold.