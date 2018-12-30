Share this article

Bills running back Keith Ford is inactive Sunday. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Eddie Yarbrough, Keith Ford lead Bills' list of inactives against Dolphins

Tight end Charles Clay and running back Chris Ivory are back in the lineup as the Buffalo Bills close out the 2018 season Sunday at New Era Field against the Miami Dolphins.

Clay was a healthy inactive last week against New England, calling into question his future with the team, while Ivory has missed the last two weeks because of a shoulder injury. With Ivory back in the lineup, rookie undrafted running back Keith Ford is inactive.

Also inactive for the Bills are quarterback Derek Anderson, wide receiver Deonte Thompson (toe), cornerback Ryan Lewis (concussion), linebacker Julian Stanford (ankle), defensive end Eddie Yarbrough and guard Vlad Duccase. Yarbrough is a healthy inactive for the first time this season. His contract is up after the year.

