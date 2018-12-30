DURAND, Henry James, Jr. Ph.D.

DURAND DURAND - Henry James, Jr. Ph.D.

Entered into eternal rest December 27, 2018, loving husband of Bonita R. "Boni" (nee Cobb) Durand; loving father of LeRoy Alan Larkins, Aprille Whiting (Steven) Haynie, Anitra Durand (Harold) Allen and the late Kendra Nicole Durand; loving son of the late Henry James, Sr. and Mildred C. (nee Elliott) Durand; also survived by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, numerous friends, colleagues and a multitude of students to carry on his legacy. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 5, 2019, from 10 AM-12 Noon at First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St., where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Rev. Jonathan R. Staples officiating. The family will also receive friends Thursday, January 10, 2019, 1 PM-3 PM at SPRING GROVE FUNERAL HOME, 4521 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH, where a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3 PM. Entombment Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that friends consider joining us in celebrating Dr. Durand's life and legacy by supporting the Drs. Henry J. and Bonita R. Durand Scholarship Fund, c/o University at Buffalo, Office of University Advancement, 503 Capen Ave., Buffalo, NY 14260-1660, ub-giving@buffalo.edu Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com