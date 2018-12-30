DRAPER, Barbara A. (Brock)

December 26, 2018; devoted mother of Darvan (Vontrese), Paula (Albert) Thompson and the late Vincent (Tracy); cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; also survived by her lifelong best friend Timmye Yates and several cousins. The family will be present on Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 11 AM - 12 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (at West Ferry), where a Funeral Service will follow at 12 PM. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com