Death Announcement by Jeannine Brydges Doyle. Maurice "Chris" Doyle, my husband, my lover, my best friend died Wednesday, December 26, 2018, in Lewiston, NY. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY on June 4, 1947, the son of Maurice and Margaret (Scheel) Doyle. We had a wonderful life together for over 36 years. Chris graduated from Syracuse University in 1969 with a degree in Political Science and was awarded the Degree of Jurist Doctor by the University of Buffalo Law School in 1973. He served with the National Guard for 6 years. Chris practiced law in both Niagara and Erie counties for over 40 years. He was an ADA in early years and for all of you older lawyers out there, you may remember the infamous "where's the beef" case at the Niagara Falls City Court. Defense attorney and good friend, Bobby Rotunda won the case with the above quote as his client dropped the meat he stole from Tops on Haeberle Avenue. Bobby faced the jury and repeatedly asked "Ladies and Gentlemen of the jury, where's the beef", over and over. Everyone in the courtroom laughed including the Judge and Chris Doyle. He will always be my stubborn Irish-German Lawyer. Chris went on to become one of the most respected Real Estate attorneys in Western New York. Chris was an avid reader, loved sports, especially his beloved Syracuse Basketball team, riding his motorcycle, a car enthusiast and always read cover to cover Car & Driver, Cycleworld, Autoweek and Sports Illustrated. In his younger days, he loved Sunday basketball at the Red Brick School in the over 30 league with Commissioner Peter Pfohl in charge. He also enjoyed playing softball at Academy Park and shuffleboard at the Jug. The Who was his favorite band and never understood my love for dancing to the 40's and Jug Band Music. Chris is survived by his son Peter (Marissa) Doyle, who has helped us throughout this ordeal; his beloved grandchildren Aiden, Mackenzie and Eliana; a sister Patricia (William) Irving. He was the uncle of Shelley and Sean (Lynn) Irving, Stephen, Meredith and Ryan Marshall, Sarah (David) Rankin, Jessica (Aidan) Steiner and Joshua Ford; dear nephew of Dot (Willard) Hatch; and cousin to Cinda (Jim) McCombs and Herm (Sharon) Wilcox; and his Siamese cats Pywacket Anne and China Doll Doyle who he loved very much. We traveled, played golf, loved, laughed and cried together, especially when we lost our daughter Katherine Shannon Doyle in 2007. Cancer is an insidious disease and our friends and family mentioned here helped us throughout this journey. Rick and Wendy Greenawalt and family, David and Lisa Vitch, Uncle Peter and Aunt Andrea Marshall, Patti Burbee Hewitt, Patti and Bob Schrack, Barbara and Kim Reeves, Cheryl and Peter Pfohl, Susan Brydges Ford and lifelong friend Tim Engel. Private Funeral Services will be held at the wishes of his family. In lieu of flowers (due to allergies), Memorials may be made in his name to Niagara County SPCA. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Lewiston, NY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register. All I ask is, if you knew Chris Doyle, smile when you think of him.