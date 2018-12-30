DOWD, William A.

DOWD - William A. Of Williamsville, entered into rest December 23, 2018, at age 92. Beloved companion of Judy Hughes; devoted father of Michael (Katherine) Dowd and Kathleen Conn; cherished grandfather of three; dear brother of the late Brian Dowd and the late Mary Ellen Moore. No prior visitation. Service private. Mr. Dowd was a veteran of the US Navy and served during WW II. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com