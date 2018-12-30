DOBSON, Bertha Z. (Zont)

Of Cape Coral, FL, December 26, 2018; beloved wife of the late Patrick E. Dobson; dearest mother of Susan E., Dennis (Maureen) and the late Patrick Dobson; grandmother of Patrick, Nancy, Stacy, Christopher, Shannon, Stephanie, Lynn and Eric; also survived by several great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com