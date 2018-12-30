DiPASQUALE, Charles G. Esq.

DiPASQUALE - Charles G. Esq. December 29, 2018, age 63, beloved husband of Bridget (nee Gillooly); loving and deeply admired father of Gregory (Ashley), Jennifer (Rick) Mammoliti and Kathleen (Jessica); cherished papa of Perla, Conlan and Graham DiPasquale, Luca and Owen Mammoliti; dear son of the late Jeanette E. (nee Perla) and Charles P. DiPasquale; caring brother of Ned C. (Judith) DiPasquale, Janet DiPasquale, SSJ. and twin Michael G. (David McGrath) DiPasquale; also survived by many adored nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will be present on Wednesday, January 2nd, from 2-8 PM and Thursday, January 3rd, from 9-10 AM, with services immediately following at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Hopkins Rd.). Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com