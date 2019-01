DeMARCO, Marianne

DeMarco - Marianne Passed away on December 11, 2018, beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Loretta M. (Mahaney) DeMarco; dear sister of the late Joseph DeMarco; also survived by many friends and family. A Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Friday January 4th, at 11 AM at St. Teresa's Church (please assemble at church). Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com