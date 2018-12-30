CUDZILO, Mary Ann (Magyar)

Age 77, of Jacksonville, FL, entered into rest December 27, 2018. Mary was born in North Tonawanda, NY, on April 6, 1941 to Evelyn Cudzilo (Tarapazinski) and Matthew John Cudzilo. Mary is survived by her husband Richard M. Magyar; mother of Shelley (Michael) McGowan, Keith (Christine) Magyar; sister of Jane Miller, Rose (Timothy) Garrity, Carol (Edward) Mongold, the late Matthew Cudzilo, Daniel (Ingaborg) Cudzilo, Michael (Diane) Cudzilo and Steven (Debbie) Cudzilo; grandmother of Ryan and Benjamin Magyar; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady Czestochowa Church, 626 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, NY.